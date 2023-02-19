Ellen Pompeo has been the lead of the iconic ABC medical series for over 18 years and the actress has decided to say goodbye to Meredith Grey. Here, check out why she is leaving Grey's Anatomy.

Although many fans didn't believe this moment would come, Ellen Pompeo finally said goodbye to Grey's Anatomy. After 19 seasons and more than 400 episodes, the actress is ready to leave her character of Meredith Grey, which she played for 18 consecutive years. Her final appearance is scheduled to be seen beginning February 23.

ABC has already started with the release of emotional images and we saw how episode 7 of this season will be the last one to see Grey's do her thing. There you can see a smiling Pompeo saying goodbye to her hospital colleagues, with whom she has spent great moments over the years.

After the official departure of the actress, only two characters from the original cast will remain: Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber. The series is expected to continue its long run for a few more seasons, especially after the addition of several new roles.

Why is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey's Anatomy?

Ellen Pompeo is arguably unemployed and during an interview with WWD she explained how it feels to not be tied to any TV show, as well as how she felt after making the decision to leave the iconic ABC series.

"It's a lot of fun. Now I can travel more. You know what I mean... I've earned it. I've spent a lot of years on the show and it was taking up most of my time. This is the first time I've traveled so much, because I'm not working. I've been to New York four times. I've been to Dubai; to Utah to ski.... There is a lot of freedom," she said in relation to all the free time she currently has.

In addition, she also assured what will become of her life now that she no longer has a contract with the Shonda Rhimes show and talked a little about her future in the entertainment industry, where she said "Preparing the new series, the one on Hulu, has been exciting. Working on something different... I think streaming is amazing. The 8-episode format is better for me. Especially after being on a TV series for so long. Streaming has an amazing schedule.You work a few months and you're done. 8 episodes is perfect. I really want to keep doing it. Doing miniseries and not being committed to anything."

Now, many fans are wondering why the actress decided to leave Grey's Anatomy. At first there was a lot of mystery as to her reasons but she finally confessed why she did it, during an interview with Drew Barrymore.

"I’m 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new or I’m literally gonna turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day. I mean, 19 years, that’s more than people keep their kids in their house, like people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college. So this is like me like going away to college"', she explained.