‘Emancipation,’ directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by William Collage, is Will Smith’s most recent project and the first one since the infamous Oscar slap. The movie has received mostly positive reviews, especially Smith’s performance.

The film was supposed to be one of the strongest contenders in the upcoming awards season but everything, at the end, will depend on Smith’s sympathy (or lack of it). Even though Smith is banned from the Oscars ceremony and that he resigned from the Academy, he is still eligible to win the award.

Emancipation has received special attention for its historical take on slavery. It is set during the Civil War and it will follow a slave, Peter, who escapes the swamps of Louisiana and eventually joins the Union Army. Here, check out where you can watch it online.

How to watch ‘Emancipation’ online

The film first had an early screening in October, but the movie was released in theaters on December 2. It was a limited release, but fans can already watch it on demand on AppleTV+ globally. The subscription costs $6.99 per month after a free 7-day trial.

‘Emancipation’ is based on the true story of Gordon, who was photographed showing his scars from brutal assaults on a plantation. In an interview with Deadline, director Faqua said that this image from 1863 inspired him to make the film.

Besides Smith, the rest of the cast consists of Ben Foster, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum.