Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón will star in the upcoming musical 'Emilia Perez' by Palm d'Or winner and Academy Award nominee director Jacques Audiard. Check out everything we know.

'Emilia Perez': Everything we know so far about Jacques Audiard's musical

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, both fresh from recent success in her latest endeavors, will star alongside Karla Sofia Gascón in the upcoming musical crime comedy ‘Emilia Perez,’ from the Oscar-nominated French director Jacques Audiard.

Audiard, who was nominated for an Academy Award for ‘A Prophet,’ will direct and write the movie. The filmmaker’s most recent project was “Paris, 13th District,” an intimate black-and-white film about millennial love.

Per Variety, the creative team for the film is filled with renowned names: composer Clement Ducol; singer, songwriter/composer Camille, and choreographer Damien Jalet. This is everything we know about this project.

Who is in the cast of ‘Emilia Perez’?

As we said before, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña are part of the cast. However, the main role will be played by Spanish trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who appeared in the Netflix’s telenovela ‘Rebelde’ (2022). Other cast members haven't been disclosed yet.

Gomez recently received her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in the sitcom ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ while Saldaña is starring in the $2 billion-grossing film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’

What is ‘Emilia Perez’ about?

Emilia Perez will be a crime drama musical which, per Variety, “will follow a feared Mexican cartel leader who undergoes a sex change to get away from the law, becoming the woman he’s always wanted to be.”

Is there a release date for ‘Emilia Perez’?

No, the movie doesn’t have a release date yet. According to a report from Variety, filming was delayed six months but it will start this spring in a studio in Paris, instead of Mexico as it was originally planned. However, Audiard says that it will help him have “more freedom for the parts that are sung and choreographed.”