Tom Cruise is known to be one of the most beloved stars, not only by the general public but also by his co-stars. That's why fans were shocked by Emily Blunt's anecdote about the actor during the filming of "Edge of Tomorrow."

Tom Cruise is known to be one of the most beloved stars, not only by the general public but also by his co-stars. However, he is also very passionate about his job, especially when it comes to training for action sequences or piloting planes. And Emily Blunt lived it herself, sharing a shocking story about his co-star.

Blunt and Cruise worked together in the sci-fi film “Edge of Tomorrow,” which was released in 2014. The movie, directed by Doug Liman, follows them as soldiers in the future fighting against an alien race. Cruise’s character lives in a loop of the final battle, until he finds a way to figure out how to win.

One of the most recognizable parts of the movie are the giant costumes that Cruise and Blunt wear. While they look amazing, it turns out that they were very difficult to manage and that made the actress have a breakdown on set, which prompted a surprising response from the Top Gun actor.

What did Tom Cruise tell Emily Blunt?

Blunt appeared on the “SmartLess” podcast that they had to wear the suits, instead of using CGI. “(...) We wanted to do it in a tactile way. When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn’t know what to do,” she explained.

She then said that Cruise stared at her while she was saying to him, “‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p****, ok?’”

However, it was in all good spirits. “I did laugh, and then we got through it, but the training was intense,” Blunt said. And the film, based on the 2004 Japanese novel “All You Need Is Kill” by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, grossed $370 million at the worldwide box office.