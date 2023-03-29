After news of the kiss between Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spread around the world, Olivia Wilde has reacted. Here, check out the drama between the three stars.

Harry Styles is one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry and before returning to his bachelorhood, he had been in a relationship with actress Olivia Wilde for almost two years. In November 2022 they confirmed their separation, after all the scandal they had been involved in with Florence Pugh and Jason Sudeikis. Now, it is Emily Ratajkowski who stars in a new controversy.

It all started after the kiss between the model and the singer was spread all over the internet during the weekend. Both were in the spotlight, due to share a passionate moment under the rain, in the streets of Japan, at the exit of a nightclub. Daily Mail and TMZ were the ones who shared the news that the stars might have started a relationship.

It is not common for both of them to share much of their private life, so many media believe that they are slowly declaring their new love status. The memes and reactions have not been long in coming and fans used social networks to show their discontent and indignation with the leaked material. Here, check out the new drama involving the trio...

Emily Ratajkowski is begging Olivia Wilde for forgiveness?

Page Six announced that the model has been begging for Wilde's forgiveness, as the two have a friendly relationship and have appeared at several fashion events together. A source told the media that the author of My Body is "begging her for forgiveness". She also added that it was a betrayal on Ratajkowski's part.

They were last seen together on March 12, at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. They also attended a Harry Styles concert together before their split. They have always been close and had formed a friendship, but it seems that this has come to an end.

Olivia has not commented on the video of the stars kissing, but several sources have claimed that she is not happy with the fact that Emily is getting together with her ex-boyfriend. So far, it is only known that the director "is staying far away from this and taking the high road" and that "She is focused on her kids and her work. She wants nothing to do with this mess".