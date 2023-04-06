Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted kissing in Tokyo last week, sparking dating rumors right away. She is now addressing all the speculation regarding her love life.

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted kissing in Tokyo last week, sparking dating rumors right away and sending the Internet into a frenzy. Now, the supermodel, author and influencer is now responding to the speculation over her love life.

While Ratajkowski was in the city traveling with her son, Styles was in the Japanese city to play consecutive concerts as part of his “Love on Tour.” Both stars were captured in front of the Ariake Arena, per the Daily Mail video.

Since then, some close sources told Page Six that “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious (...) She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun,” despite Styles being “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the model. But what does she have to say about it?

Is Emily Ratajkowski dating Harry Styles? Here’s what the supermodel says

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, the model and author said that “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]. I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Things, meaning, well, kissing Harry Styles while in Tokyo, perhaps? Apart from that interview, Page Six reports that she recently hinted that she and the singer may have been seeing each other for a while.

Two weeks after being spotted kissing, EmRata appeared on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast and shared that she “just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” adding “But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”