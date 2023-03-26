Emily Ratajkowski has been linked to many men and some of these have been just rumors, although there are others that have not. Here, check out who the model has dated.

Emily Ratajkowski is not only one of the most popular models, but also one of the most successful women in the industry. Lately she has been under the spotlight due to the fact that she has been linked to some well-known and well-liked men.

The 31-year-old star shares a son, named Sylvester Apollo Bear, with her former husband, actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. The little boy was born during the pandemic in 2021, so he is currently only 2 years old and lives with his mother.

This weekend the internet exploded after she was seen sharing a passionate kiss in the rain with Harry Styles outside a nightclub in Tokyo. The singer is currently on his Love on Tour in Japan's capital and it looks like the two could be starting a relationship.

Who has Emily Ratajkowski dated?

The model's popularity came after she starred in Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' music video for the song Blurred Lines during 2013. That same year was when she was first publicly linked to a man in the industry. According to Insider, Emily was in a relationship with Andrew Dryden from that year until February 2014.

Although she has been paired with many other well-known men since they broke up, what seemed to be true love didn't come until February 2018, when she finally met Sebastian Bear-McClard. The Uncut Gems actor and Ratajkowski created rumors of a relationship after they were spotted spending Valentine's Day together.

Two weeks later they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and during 2021 they welcomed their first child together, whom they named Sylvester Apollo Bear. However, the love didn't last long and during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in November 2022, the model assured that they were no longer together.

After her divorce, she had been linked to more men but one of her confirmed partners was comedian Eric André. They had a passionate but short romance and before they started, there were some rumors that she had been in a thing with Brad Pitt. Now, all indications are that it's Grammy-winning artist Harry Styles who has stolen her heart.

Here, check out the full list of the men she allegedly dated: