Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most recognized models on the runway and has built a great career over the years. Here, check out all about her personal life and more.

Emily Ratajkowski has been rubbing elbows with many elite stars (like the Kardashian-Jenner clan) for a few years now, especially after creating one of the most prolific careers on the catwalk and behind the lens of photographers. Luxury brands adore her and she has also ventured into the film industry.

For the past few months she has been under the spotlight due to her love life, which has been plagued by big names. However, a few days ago she has been linked to one of the most famous artists in the world and a recent winner of one of the most important Grammys in music.

The young model began her acting career on the Nickelodeon comedy series, iCarly, where she played Tasha in the episodes iSpeed Date and iEnrage Gibby. She also participated in other major film projects and even played Andie Fitzgerald in one of the most important works of acclaimed director David Fincher.

Emily Ratajkowski's age and height

Emily was born on June 7, 1991 in London, England and is 5'7" tall. She is 31 years old and and one of the most stylized models on the catwalk. Her way of moving on stage has made her one of the most prolific careers among her peers.

Emily Ratajkowski's family and origins

She doesn't know much about her family, but since her youth she has made her home in Encinitas, near San Diego, California. She has a two-year-old son, named Sylvester Apollo Bear, who is the son of her former marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. They both welcomed the child on March 8, 2021, while the pandemic was still in effect.

Emily Ratajkowski's love life

The model has been linked to many well-known men in the entertainment world. Although she was married to actor Bear-McClard, in July 2022 they made public that the couple was no longer together and had finally begun divorce proceedings.

She is currently being linked to Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles. The two were spotted over the weekend of March 25 on the streets of Tokyo, after spending the night at a nightclub. Rumors of a relationship began after they shared a passionate kiss in the rain on the streets of Japan's capital.

In case you want to know all her love life, you can check here.

Emily Ratajkowski's net worth and career

Ratajkowski has a fortune of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This has increased over the years due to her work on the runway, with luxury brands, various films and music videos. She also released a memoir titled My Body, which has been critically praised.

Her biggest moment of popularity came in 2013, after she was one of the main faces of the music video for Robin Thicke's song Blurred Lines. This got her worldwide recognition and since then she has become one of the most known faces in the industry.

She also made a participation in the video of the song Love Somebody by Maroon 5 in 2013, being one of the main faces. That year, Empire magazine chose her as Woman of the Year, while GQ gave her other awards in 2014.

Emily made her TV debut with the Nickelodeon sitcom but a few years later she took a pretty big leap and starred in Gone Girl, the 2014 hit starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. She also acted in the movies Entourage, We Are Your Friends, I Feel Pretty, In Darkness, Cruise, Lying and Stealing, among others.