Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and all the gang are back for the third season of Emily in Paris, which just hit Netflix. The series once again brings its fans breathtaking landscapes, as well as much more drama and good music.
Season 3 is all about choices. Not only in Emily’s work and love life, but all her friends and co-workers are dealing with their own dilemmas. While Emily has to make her mind about being with either Gabriel or Alfie, Camille also has to do the same.
Meanwhile, Mindy, played by Ashley Park, is pursuing her dreams to become a singer, but she is also in the middle of a love triangle between her former boyfriend and Nicolas. Luckily, for every emotional or fun moment in the series, there’s a perfect song for it. Check out all the tracks that appear in Season 3.
Emily in Paris Season 3: Official soundtrack
Netflix already launched the official soundtrack of Emily in Paris Season 3, which features the songs performed by Ashley Park (and Lily Collins!) as well as several tracks from Chris Alan Lee’s Paris-inspired score. But that’s not it, because Spotify also has a playlist with many of the songs that appear throughout the season. Check out every song per episode
Episode 1 | I Have Two Lovers
- Reine De L’attitude By Dopamoon Feat. Lydia Képinski
- Passion Sonore By Agav Feat. Lucile Seguin
- J’ai Deux Amours By Josephine Baker (Performed By Ashley Park)
- Claire By Charlie Faron
- Tout Ira Bien By Sarah Rebecca and Ariel T
Episode 2 | What It’s All About…
- Redis-Moi By Mélanie Pain
- Panatra By The Vrooming Crew And Dolores
- Zou Bisou, Bisou By Jessica Paré
- Debout (Pierre Ill Remix) By Barbagallo
- Rollercoaster (Maaz Remix) By Agop
- Mannequin By 4tvmusic
- Totem By Pallace
- Blondie By Minuit
- Smile By Nat King Cole (Performed By Ashley Park)
- Alfie By Dionne Warwick (Performed By Lily Collins)
- Seuls À Vivre By Noroy
Episode 3 | Coo D’état
- Là Ou L’été By Mélanie Pain
- Une Autre Vie By Iliona
- Oulala By The Vrooming Crew And Dolores
- Domino By Myd
- Vitesse By Napkey
- Don’t Start Now By Dua Lipa (Performed By Ashley Park)
- Ma Jaguar By The Rebels Of Tijuana
- Viens By Motel Club Feat. Cindy Pooch
- Longo Maï By Enchantée Julia And Benjamin Epps
- Cet Été By Matild
- Le Lac By Vendredi Sur Mer
- Open Up The Sky By Slove Feat. John And The Volta
Episode 4 | Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper
- Spotlight On Me By Janaé E. Feat. Maine Productionz & Push.Audio
- J’adore Ce Flic By The Rebels Of Tijuana
- L’amour Parfait By Brigette Fontaine And Areski Belkacem
- Panama Paname By Clea Vincent
- Plus Fort Que Moi By Enchantée Julia
- Connection Lost [Yuksek Remix] By Don Turi Feat. La Chica
- Boom, Boom Click! By Saint Privat
- Déjà Vu By Valhen
- Je T’appelle By Miel De Montagne
- Paris By L’impératrice
- Tomber Sur Toi By Miel De Montagne
- Tes Cheveux By Juniore
- Call Me By Sarah Rebecca
Episode 5 | Ooo La La Liste
- Parler By Social Dance
- Laisser aller By A.J. Damour
- Maria By Kedam
- Lost In The Sound By Tahiti 80
- Que vais-je en faire ? (Pendentif Remix) By Jérôme Echenoz
- Highs & Lows By Matveï
- Sur Ton Épaule By Claude Robin
- Humains Après Tout By Neil Widmer
- Mon Soleil (Les Gordon Remix) By Ashley Park
- Good For Me By Pallace Feat. Emma Hoet
- It’s Been A Little Heavy Lately By Josef
- Nanette By Julia Daigle
- Shallow By Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper (Performed By Ashley Park And Kevin Dias)
- Toujours Des Mensonges By Owlle Feat. Vendredi Sur Mer
Episode 6 | Ex-En-Provence
- Érotique By The Rebels Of Tijuana
- Miss Emily By Charles Trenet
- C’est Tout By Paname Dandies
- Le Petit Boléro By Paname Dandies
- Je Vole By Laure Briard
- Party By Black Lilys
- La Nuit Te Ressemble By Thaïs
- Un Roi By Casque D’or
Episode 7 | How To Lose A Designer In 10 Days
- Chute Libre By Emma Hoet
- Tu m'emmènes By Weekend Affair Feat. Cléa Vincent
- Control By Janet Jackson
- Mangrove By Toukan Toukän
- The Answer By Cezaire Feat. Ayelle
Episode 8 | Fashion Victim
- TNT By Fantasydub Feat. Rachel Fannan
- Pénélope By Fred Nevché
- Lightleak By There’s Talk
- Let Your Body Move By Jean Tonique
- So Far Gone (Footrocket Remix) By Cheb Miaou & Shermar Feat. Footrocket
- Maintenant Je Suis Un Voyou By Bruno Leys
- Never Get It Right (Shura Remix) By Ines Rae & Kinouste
Episode 9 | Love Is In The Air
- Qu’est-Ce Que Tu Fous ? By The Vrooming Crew & Dolores
- French Boy By Moodoïd & Say Lou Lou
- Just A Clown By Primer
- Don’t You Know I Want By Slowblood
- Sur La Piste De Danse By Laure Briard
- C’est Tout By Suzy Declair
- Le Tuto By Miel De Montagne & Jacques
- Sleep, Sleep By Painted Pale
- Odyssey By Yndi & Dream Koala
- L’amour Est Dans L’air By Laurent Rossi
Episode 10 | Charade
- Cocktails By Dovicente & Nvrt
- Sexy By Blanche
- Dépêche-Toi By Weekend Affair
- Back To Heaven By Later.
- Dans Les Strass By Clea Vincent
- Burning Hour By Jadu Heart
- Moyen-Âge By Bandit Voyage
- Vous Qui Passez Sans Me Voir By Albert De Paname
- Ananas By Bleu Toucan
- Cassette By Chris Db
- Le Cœur Hypothéqué By April March
- Uptown Funk By Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars
- Palermo No. 332 By Javier E. Fioramonti
- Pyor By Darius
- Enid & Rebecca By Les Gordon