Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and all the gang are back for the third season of Emily in Paris, which just hit Netflix.

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and all the gang are back for the third season of Emily in Paris, which just hit Netflix. The series once again brings its fans breathtaking landscapes, as well as much more drama and good music.

Season 3 is all about choices. Not only in Emily’s work and love life, but all her friends and co-workers are dealing with their own dilemmas. While Emily has to make her mind about being with either Gabriel or Alfie, Camille also has to do the same.

Meanwhile, Mindy, played by Ashley Park, is pursuing her dreams to become a singer, but she is also in the middle of a love triangle between her former boyfriend and Nicolas. Luckily, for every emotional or fun moment in the series, there’s a perfect song for it. Check out all the tracks that appear in Season 3.

Emily in Paris Season 3: Official soundtrack

Netflix already launched the official soundtrack of Emily in Paris Season 3, which features the songs performed by Ashley Park (and Lily Collins!) as well as several tracks from Chris Alan Lee’s Paris-inspired score. But that’s not it, because Spotify also has a playlist with many of the songs that appear throughout the season. Check out every song per episode

Episode 1 | I Have Two Lovers

Reine De L’attitude By Dopamoon Feat. Lydia Képinski

Passion Sonore By Agav Feat. Lucile Seguin

J’ai Deux Amours By Josephine Baker (Performed By Ashley Park)

Claire By Charlie Faron

Tout Ira Bien By Sarah Rebecca and Ariel T

Episode 2 | What It’s All About…

Redis-Moi By Mélanie Pain

Panatra By The Vrooming Crew And Dolores

Zou Bisou, Bisou By Jessica Paré

Debout (Pierre Ill Remix) By Barbagallo

Rollercoaster (Maaz Remix) By Agop

Mannequin By 4tvmusic

Totem By Pallace

Blondie By Minuit

Smile By Nat King Cole (Performed By Ashley Park)

Alfie By Dionne Warwick (Performed By Lily Collins)

Seuls À Vivre By Noroy

Episode 3 | Coo D’état

Là Ou L’été By Mélanie Pain

Une Autre Vie By Iliona

Oulala By The Vrooming Crew And Dolores

Domino By Myd

Vitesse By Napkey

Don’t Start Now By Dua Lipa (Performed By Ashley Park)

Ma Jaguar By The Rebels Of Tijuana

Viens By Motel Club Feat. Cindy Pooch

Longo Maï By Enchantée Julia And Benjamin Epps

Cet Été By Matild

Le Lac By Vendredi Sur Mer

Open Up The Sky By Slove Feat. John And The Volta

Episode 4 | Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper

Spotlight On Me By Janaé E. Feat. Maine Productionz & Push.Audio

J’adore Ce Flic By The Rebels Of Tijuana

L’amour Parfait By Brigette Fontaine And Areski Belkacem

Panama Paname By Clea Vincent

Plus Fort Que Moi By Enchantée Julia

Connection Lost [Yuksek Remix] By Don Turi Feat. La Chica

Boom, Boom Click! By Saint Privat

Déjà Vu By Valhen

Je T’appelle By Miel De Montagne

Paris By L’impératrice

Tomber Sur Toi By Miel De Montagne

Tes Cheveux By Juniore

Call Me By Sarah Rebecca

Episode 5 | Ooo La La Liste

Parler By Social Dance

Laisser aller By A.J. Damour

Maria By Kedam

Lost In The Sound By Tahiti 80

Que vais-je en faire ? (Pendentif Remix) By Jérôme Echenoz

Highs & Lows By Matveï

Sur Ton Épaule By Claude Robin

Humains Après Tout By Neil Widmer

Mon Soleil (Les Gordon Remix) By Ashley Park

Good For Me By Pallace Feat. Emma Hoet

It’s Been A Little Heavy Lately By Josef

Nanette By Julia Daigle

Shallow By Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper (Performed By Ashley Park And Kevin Dias)

Toujours Des Mensonges By Owlle Feat. Vendredi Sur Mer

Episode 6 | Ex-En-Provence

Érotique By The Rebels Of Tijuana

Miss Emily By Charles Trenet

C’est Tout By Paname Dandies

Le Petit Boléro By Paname Dandies

Je Vole By Laure Briard

Party By Black Lilys

La Nuit Te Ressemble By Thaïs

Un Roi By Casque D’or

Episode 7 | How To Lose A Designer In 10 Days

Chute Libre By Emma Hoet

Tu m'emmènes By Weekend Affair Feat. Cléa Vincent

Control By Janet Jackson

Mangrove By Toukan Toukän

The Answer By Cezaire Feat. Ayelle

Episode 8 | Fashion Victim

TNT By Fantasydub Feat. Rachel Fannan

Pénélope By Fred Nevché

Lightleak By There’s Talk

Let Your Body Move By Jean Tonique

So Far Gone (Footrocket Remix) By Cheb Miaou & Shermar Feat. Footrocket

Maintenant Je Suis Un Voyou By Bruno Leys

Never Get It Right (Shura Remix) By Ines Rae & Kinouste

Episode 9 | Love Is In The Air

Qu’est-Ce Que Tu Fous ? By The Vrooming Crew & Dolores

French Boy By Moodoïd & Say Lou Lou

Just A Clown By Primer

Don’t You Know I Want By Slowblood

Sur La Piste De Danse By Laure Briard

C’est Tout By Suzy Declair

Le Tuto By Miel De Montagne & Jacques

Sleep, Sleep By Painted Pale

Odyssey By Yndi & Dream Koala

L’amour Est Dans L’air By Laurent Rossi

Episode 10 | Charade