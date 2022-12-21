Season 3 of Emily In Paris is already available to watch on Netflix. The hit show, starring Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo, is known for its fashion. Here, check out who is the costume designer of the series.

Besides the beautiful French locations, another big part of the series’ charm is the fashion. It’s true that Emily’s style has been highly criticized, but love her or hate her, she can’t be described as boring when it comes to clothes.

On the other hand, other characters such as Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Camille (Camille Razat) are also great examples of the French style in the series, which is already renewed for a fourth season. The show’s costume designer Marylin Fitoussi explains her choices and how she finds the perfect piece for the characters.

Marilyn Fitoussi, the costume designer of Emily in Paris

Fitoussi has worked in more than 20 productions, whether as a part of the costume department or as costume designer. Her previous work include Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) and Vantage Point (2008).

For Emily in Paris, Fitoussi previously collaborated with legendary customer and designer Patricia Field on the first two seasons of the show. However, she is now the head of the department.

In a behind-the-scenes shared with People magazine, Fitoussi explained that they have listed “14,000 pieces” for Season 3, and that she tried 43 looks for Lily Collins only. She also explained that she used a mix between “vintage items and contemporary pieces,” that reflected Emily’s "irreverent" personality.

Talking to TODAY, she said that Emily’s style for this season is inspired by the 60s. “When Lily cut her bangs, for me that was a trigger because it reminded me immediately of the pop icons of the '60s in France,” she explained.