The third season of Emily in Paris is already available on Netflix from the early hours of Wednesday, December 21 and Lily Collins has confirmed that the streaming platform has renewed the series for a fourth and final season. So we'll have adventures in France for a while...
"Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…", confirmed Phil Collins' daughter on her social networks, during January 2022.
Collins has not been alone, since the first episodes she has been accompanied by a great cast of actors. Some of them are Lucas Bravo, who is in charge of giving life to chef Gabriel and Emily's first love interest since the beginning of the story. Or even Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie and joined in the second part to become a recurring character.
What will the fourth season be about?
Netflix hasn't revealed the official plot of season four, but the shocking ending of season three has left fans gasping for air and without a doubt, the new episodes are going to come with more drama than ever and will pick up the story where it left off.
Spoiler Alert! - As we've already seen, not only have Camille and Gabriel split at the altar, but Alfie and Emily have gone their separate ways. All because the chef and the influencer can no longer hide how they feel about each other. However, a huge bucket of cold water fell on the protagonists... Camille is pregnant.
Who is the cast of the fourth season?
The central cast of the series will remain intact for the fourth season, which means that Lily Collins will return as Emily, while Lucas Bravo will be Lucas and Ashley Park will be Mindy. Several of the old actors will be accompanying the trio of friends and it is likely that the recurring ones will have some special cameo, as is the case of Kate Walsh. Here, check out the complete list of figures and their respective characters:
- Ashley Park as Mindy Chen
- Lily Collins as Emily
- Philippine Leroy Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau
- Lucas Bravo as Chef Gabriel
- Samuel Arnold as Luc
- Camille Razat as Camille
- Bruno Gouery as Julien
- William Abadie as Antoine Lambert
- Kevin Dias as Benoît
- Lucien Laviscount as Alfie
- Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris
- Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon
- Kate Walsh as Madelaine
When could the fourth season be released?
Variety confirmed that seasons 3 and 4 of the series were scheduled to be filmed consecutively, so in theory they should have already finished filming. It is not yet known when the fourth season will be released, but it is possible that it will arrive on the streaming platform in the middle or almost at the end of next year. That is, December 2023.