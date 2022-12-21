Emily in Paris has premiered its third season and according to its stars, a fourth season is on the way. Here, check out all about the upcoming new episodes.

The third season of Emily in Paris is already available on Netflix from the early hours of Wednesday, December 21 and Lily Collins has confirmed that the streaming platform has renewed the series for a fourth and final season. So we'll have adventures in France for a while...

"Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…", confirmed Phil Collins' daughter on her social networks, during January 2022.

Collins has not been alone, since the first episodes she has been accompanied by a great cast of actors. Some of them are Lucas Bravo, who is in charge of giving life to chef Gabriel and Emily's first love interest since the beginning of the story. Or even Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie and joined in the second part to become a recurring character.

What will the fourth season be about?

Netflix hasn't revealed the official plot of season four, but the shocking ending of season three has left fans gasping for air and without a doubt, the new episodes are going to come with more drama than ever and will pick up the story where it left off.

Spoiler Alert! - As we've already seen, not only have Camille and Gabriel split at the altar, but Alfie and Emily have gone their separate ways. All because the chef and the influencer can no longer hide how they feel about each other. However, a huge bucket of cold water fell on the protagonists... Camille is pregnant.

Who is the cast of the fourth season?

The central cast of the series will remain intact for the fourth season, which means that Lily Collins will return as Emily, while Lucas Bravo will be Lucas and Ashley Park will be Mindy. Several of the old actors will be accompanying the trio of friends and it is likely that the recurring ones will have some special cameo, as is the case of Kate Walsh. Here, check out the complete list of figures and their respective characters:

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lily Collins as Emily

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Lucas Bravo as Chef Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Luc

Camille Razat as Camille

Bruno Gouery as Julien

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Kevin Dias as Benoît

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris

Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon

Kate Walsh as Madelaine

When could the fourth season be released?

Variety confirmed that seasons 3 and 4 of the series were scheduled to be filmed consecutively, so in theory they should have already finished filming. It is not yet known when the fourth season will be released, but it is possible that it will arrive on the streaming platform in the middle or almost at the end of next year. That is, December 2023.