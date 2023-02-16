Emma Heming Willis is a model, actress and entrepreneur who is married to actor Bruce Willis. Here's everything you need to know about her such as her work, age, origins, family and more.

Emma Heming Willis is a model, actress and entrepreneur. She started his career at only 16 years old, after she was discovered by the “find me a supermodel competition” of the UK morning television show, The Big Breakfast.

She is also known for being the wife of actor Bruce Willis. The pair married in 2009, in a ceremony in Turks and Caicos Islands. However, as this one wasn’t legally binding, the couple had a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills.

While many people know Emma for his relationship with the actor, there’s curiosity about her life, career and kids. Here’s everything you need to know about her, such as her origins, movies, endeavors and more.

How old is Emma Heming Willis? What is her ethnicity?

Emma Heming Willis is 44 years old. She was born on June 18, 1978 in Malta to a British father and an Indo-Guyanese mother. However, she was raised in north London and California. Meanwhile, Bruce is 67 years old.

Emma Heming Willis’ movies and TV shows

While she is mostly known for her modeling career, she has also tried her hand on acting. One of her first movies she appeared in was “Perfume,” but only as a model. Then, she followed up with a minor role in "Entourage," after having more big roles in films such as “Perfect Stranger” (2007), “The Comebacks” (2007) and “Red 2” (2013).

How much is Emma Heming Willis’ net worth?

She has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In her modeling career she has walked for several brands such as Christian Dior, Chanel, John Galiano and more; while also appearing in several magazine covers and being the face of campaigns for Dior Bronze, Escada, Gap, Garnier, Intimissimi, John Frieda, Palmers, and Redken. She is also the founder of the skinline Coco Baba.

What is Emma Heming Willis’ instagram?

She is very active on social media, mostly on her Instagram (@emmahemingwillis) in which she posts about her endeavors and personal life. She recently used her account to talk about the health of her husband Bruce Willis, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Who are Emma Heming Willis’ kids with Bruce Willis?

They have two daughters together, Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10. However, she is also the stepmother to Bruce's three elder daughters from his first marriage to Demi Moore: Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34.