Emma Stone is one of the most talented and richest actresses in the industry. Her big movie hits brought her a good income and here we tell you what is her current net worth.

Emma Stone always knew she wanted to be an actress, but she never imagined she would be one of the richest and most popular in the film industry. When she was just a teenager, she designed a powerpoint to explain to her parents what she really wanted to do and why it was important to move to Hollywood. Once she arrived in California, the rest was history.

In September of this year she will release one of her most promising projects, where she will not only star in it but also be one of the main producers. Poor Things is the new work of director Yorgos Lanthimos that brings together several talents, such as Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo. The 34-year-old actress will play Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.

The sci-fi movie will hit the big screen on September 8 this year and the first teaser has already been revealed, so we have been able to see how Stone comes back from the dead. Without a doubt it promises many surprises and is expected to be one of the favorites of the year, and could get great awards. In the meantime, here you can check her net worth...

What is Emma Stone's net worth?

The Oscar-winning actress has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over time she has managed to rank as one of the highest paid women in the industry, having an income that exceeds $20 million. In 2017 she was consecrated as the highest paid actress in the world during that year, having a salary of $26 million.

As for her real estate, Emma owns some pretty impressive real estate. In 2019 she bought a house in Malibu and another one in Century City. She also owns two homes in New York City and a condo in the Financial District, for which she had to pay $3.6 million. In May 2022, she decided to put the Malibu property up for sale and a month later received an offer of $4.4 million for it.