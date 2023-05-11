The Emmy Awards usually honor the best in television and this year the competition won't be easy. Many great productions will be nominated and here you can check when they will reveal who has been recognized.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are just a few months away, but before we see television's biggest stars in one place, the nominations should be revealed. The predictions have already been made and many have been less than thrilled, especially Stranger Things fans. It seems that the only one who could be nominated is Dacre Montgomery.

A change in the rules of the awards made the last two episodes of the fourth season ineligible to compete in several of the main categories. The actor who played Billy Hargrove in the Netflix series could be nominated for Best Guest Actor. Despite the fact that the production company submitted it, since it came out in the last episode as a Sadie Sink appearance, there are chances that it will not be taken into account.

The competition will be quite interesting this year. Productions such as Succession, Better Call Saul, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso will be making a strong showing in the categories. There are many new series that have caused a furor among the audience, as was the case of the story starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

When will the 2023 Emmys nominations be revealed?

The ceremony will take place on Monday evening, September 18, but before that the nominations will be announced. The big reveal will take place on Wednesday, July 12. So there are only two months left to know all the productions and artists that make up the prestigious Emmys 2023 categories.

This year's broadcast will be provided by NBC and for those who don't have cable, it will also be streamed through the Peacock platform. It will cover both the red carpet and the event itself and will be live, starting around 7 PM.