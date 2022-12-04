Empire of Light not only marks the return of acclaimed filmmaker Sam Mendes, but is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Here, check out everything you need to know about the story based on the Empire theater, such as its plot, cast and more.

Sam Mendes (American Beauty) will once again return to the big screen, after directing and writing one of the last big promises of the year: Empire of Light. It will arrive just in time for the Christmas season and is undoubtedly a film that will have great repercussions due to its message and plot. It's not a simple, run-of-the-mill romantic drama, but will touch on some pretty dark concepts.

Roger Deakins is also on board and is in charge of the cinematography. He is known for big hits like The Shawshank Redemption, A Beautiful Mind, Revolutionary Road, Skyfall, Blade Runner 2049 and 1917. On the other hand, the score is by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who composed the soundtrack for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

This new adaptation could not only be one of the best of 2022, but it could also be positioned to get some nominations at the Academy Awards. As the plot unfolds, we will see the story of The Empire theater and its employees come to life and face all kinds of emotional struggles.

Empire of Light: What is the plot about?

The plot is mostly focused on Hilary, who works at The Empire theater in a seaside town in England, where she oversees the day-to-day front-of-house functions, while also being exploited by her manager, Mr. Ellis. Stephen, one of the new employees forms a bond with Hilary and at the same time she deals with her own problems. But Stephen's life is threatened by rampant racism and angry at the world around them, the two seek a safe haven from each other.

Empire of Light: Who are the cast?

The film is surrounded by great actors, such as Olivia Colman and Colin Firth at the top. The two Oscar-winning stars will star, but will also be joined by Toby Jones, Michael Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow and Crystal Clarke, Monica Dolan, Sara Stewart, Ron Cook and Justin Edwards.

Colman will play Hilary Small, while Ward will be Stephen and Firth will be Mr. Ellis. Jones will appear as Norman, a projectionist at the theater. On the other hand, Brooke will be Neil, Moodie as Delia, Onslow as Janine, Clarke as Ruby, Dolan as Rosemary Bates, Stewart as Brenda, Cook as Mr. Cooper and Edwards as Jim Booth.

Empire of Light: When will it be released?

Empire of Light will hit theaters nationwide on Friday, December 9, 2022, in just 6 days. It had its world premiere at the 49th Telluride Film Festival, after a special screening at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival throughout September. It is not yet known if after spending a long time in theaters it will be available on a streaming platform.

Empire of Light latest trailer