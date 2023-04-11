'The Last Of Us' star Pedro Pascal and The Northman actor Ethan Hawke will act together in the upcoming short film by Pedro Almodóvar, Strange Way of Life. Here's what you need to know about its release.

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal’s LGBTQ Western: When is ‘Strange Way of Life’ coming out?

'The Unbereable Weight of Massive Talent' star Pedro Pascal will act alongside Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life, an LGBTQ-themed Western short movie. The story will follow two middle-aged hitmen with a deep connection who meet up again after a 25-year separation, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s the second time that the Spanish director is making an English-language short, after The Human Voice, which starred Tilda Swinton in 2020. The title of the film is inspired by a famous Portuguese fado song by Amália Rodrigues.

The rest of the cast consists of Pedro Casablanc, Manu Ríos, George Steane, José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Sara Sálamo, Ohiana Cueto and Daniela Medina. Here, check out when the short film is coming out.

Is there a release date for ‘Strange Way of Life’?

Strange Way of Life will have its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 16 to May 27. Almodóvar has a close relationship with the festival, in which he has triumphed with All About My Mother in 1999 (best director) and Volver in 2006 (best screenplay). There’s no details for a wide theatrical release or streaming release yet.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the premiere of the film will be followed by a Q&A with Pedro Almodóvar and the cast. Behind the camera, Alberto Iglesias composed the music, while Augustín Almodóvar produce with Ester García as executive producer.

Meanwhile, Bárbara Peiró, Diego Pajuelo and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello are associate producers. Filming for the short took place in Spain, and it’s currently in post-production.