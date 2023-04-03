Barbie Ferreira is ready to talk about her widely-talked about exit from HBO’s Euphoria. The actress have shared what really happened between her and Sam Levinson, and why she decided to leave the series.

Barbie Ferreira is ready to talk about her widely-talked about exit from HBO’s Euphoria, which is returning for a third season. The actress portrayed Kat Hernandez in the drama, but in August she announced that she was saying a “very teary eyed goodbye” to the character.

Fans received the news with a variety of emotions, especially as there were rumors that Ferreira had a fallout with the show's creator, writer and director Sam Levinson. Reportedly, this was the reason for Kat’s less screen time in the second season.

While Ferreira said that most of the things said were “untrue,” she has finally explained why she decided to leave the show, what she felt about fans’ criticism of her character and what was the truth behind all the reports of a feud, which HBO denied at the time.

The real reason why Barbie Ferreira left Euphoria

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Ferreira stated that her departure was a “mutual decision” between her and Levinson, and she took the time to respond to The Daily Beast’s report that she walked off set while filming the second season of Euphoria.

“When people ask me about season two, it’s usually they come at me like I was some sort of victim to season two. And I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good,'" Ferreira explained. “I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once, and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?” she added, referring to the report saying she was injured.

She also discussed Kat’s storyline in Season 2, stating that she didn't think “there was a place for her to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show.” She also said that “both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Ferreira continued, “Sam writes, for like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path.” While she explained that at first she felt like “a flop” for leaving the show, “It really has been a good thing” especially as she thought it was “hurtful” to watch the fan’s response to the character. “So for me, I actually felt good to be like, ‘Okay, I get to not worry about this, and we both don’t get too worried about this,’ because it’s exhausting.”