Euphoria has yet to continue its story and Sam Levinson's series promises a great third season. But the question is... when will the new episodes finally arrive? Here, check out what an important cast member had to say.

The third season of Euphoria has high expectations, especially after the end of the second season. The HBO series already has a large fan base that has been waiting a long time for some news about the new episodes, but it looks like we will still have to wait a little longer to see how the disastrous life of Ruth, who is played by Zendaya, continues.

Some actors who had great moments in the show have decided to step aside and continue with other projects. Barbie Ferreira, who played Katherine "Kat" Hernandez, one of the main characters, has done so. "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye", she said.

Now, Maude Apatow (who plays Lexi Howard) gave an interview to Vogue and talked about the future of the Sam Levinson-directed series. When asked about the upcoming episodes, the star revealed that she doesn't have a script for them yet, saying, "Honestly, I don't know anything. We should be getting scripts and hearing about the next season soon, but I'm totally in the dark!".

When could the third season of Euphoria be released?

The third season of the iconic Emmy-winning series was scheduled to begin filming later this year. Collider was the one who reported that the new episodes could shoot in February 2023 and premiere by the end of the year or during the first half of 2024, but everything has gone down the drain now.

With the update given by Apatow, the delay in filming means that the new season is now expected to premiere in mid to late 2024. The cast and crew of Euphoria filmed the sequel for seven months between April and November 2021, so it is likely to take the same or longer for the sequel.

If so, it is feasible that filming will finish around March 2024 and taking into account the duration of the post-production process, the first episodes would arrive on the streaming platform during the summer or fall of next year.