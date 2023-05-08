The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, England and there will be 37 acts competing for the title. Check out how you can vote from the United States.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, England and there will be 37 acts competing for the title. There are going to be three nights of live shows, the semifinals and a Grand Finale, in which audiences can vote for their favorite singers or bands.

The semi-finals are divided into two nights, with 15 performances each. From those acts, 20 will get a pass for the Grand Finale, which will be held on Saturday, May 13th. However, there are six countries that are already qualified: France, Germany, Spain and the UK, as they are the biggest financial contributors to the organization, and last year’s winner, Ukraine.

So, that leaves space for 20 other countries to qualify. There will be 10 from each semifinal.

The competition will be available to watch online free in the United States using PeacockTV (all of its tiers) and Youtube. Now, here check out how to vote.

Eurovision 2023: How is the winner chosen?

After everyone performs at the semi-finals, each country will give two sets of points for their favorite song. One set is given by a jury of music industry experts, and the other is given by viewers watching the show.

Eurovision 2023: How to vote from the US

For the very first time, viewers watching in eligible countries not participating in this year’s competition will also be able to vote in each Semi-Final and the Grand Final, and that includes the United States.

In order to vote, they can use the official Eurovision App or go to www.esc.vote. Per Eurovision, both the app and website will provide the correct voting method for all eligible countries automatically. Each day, the hosts will say when the voting is open.