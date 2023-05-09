The countdown to the final Eurovision broadcast has begun and there are only a few days left to go. Here, check out when the grand final will be, at what time and how to watch it.

It's time to finally meet the artists who have survived a round at Eurovision 2023. The first semi-finals have already taken place and the countries are one step closer to the big deciding moment, where only one can emerge victorious.

Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon will host the semi-finals and the grand final. So several familiar faces will take the stage. There will be several performances by major stars, such as Rita Ora.

The countries that have made it through to the first round of semi-finals are Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway. Those with the highest scores in the competition will advance to the next phase... the grand final.

When is the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023?

With just a few days to go until the Eurovision Grand Final, it's time to get ready to find out who will be the winning artist of the 2023 edition. The last broadcast will take place on Saturday, May 13th at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. This will be available through Peacock in the United States and in case you don't have a subscription, there are several great plans to enjoy the show.