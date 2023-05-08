It’s time for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest to start with the first live semi-finals performances. The competition is taking place at the Liverpool Arena, and it will be available to watch online free in the United States

This year, there are acts from 37 countries. The format is two nights of semi-finals, from which there will be picked 26 finalists. However, the so-called “Big 5” (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) are already qualified (because they are the biggest financial contributors to the organization), as well as last year’s winner Ukraine. 

So, that leaves space for 20 other countries to qualify. There will be 10 from each semifinal. This year there are several frontrunners to win the competition, such as Swedish singer Loreen, rapper and singer Kaarija (Finland) and France’s La Zarra. 

Eurovision 2023: Performances for the first semi-final 

Norway
Queen of Kings
Alessandra

Malta
Dance (Our Own Party) 
The Busker

Serbia
Samo mi se spava 
Luke Black

Latvia
Aijā 
Sudden Lights

Portugal
Ai Coração 
Mimicat

Ireland
We Are One 
Wild Youth

Croatia
Mama ŠČ! 
Let 3

Switzerland
Watergun 
Remo Forrer

Israel
Unicorn 
Noa Kirel

Moldova
Soarele și Luna 
Pasha Parfeni

 
Sweden

Tattoo 
Loreen

Azerbaijan
Tell Me More 
TuralTuranX

Czechia
My Sister's Crown 
Vesna

Netherlands
Burning Daylight 
Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper

Finland
Cha Cha Cha 
Käärijä

 