Everything is ready for the first semi-final of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which is taking place on May 9th at 3 PM (ET). If you wish to know which singers will be perfoming, check out the full list with songs here.

Eurovision 2023: Who is performing during the first semi-final?

It’s time for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest to start with the first live semi-finals performances. The competition is taking place at the Liverpool Arena, and it will be available to watch online free in the United States.

[Watch Eurovision online in the US on Peacock]

This year, there are acts from 37 countries. The format is two nights of semi-finals, from which there will be picked 26 finalists. However, the so-called “Big 5” (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) are already qualified (because they are the biggest financial contributors to the organization), as well as last year’s winner Ukraine.

So, that leaves space for 20 other countries to qualify. There will be 10 from each semifinal. This year there are several frontrunners to win the competition, such as Swedish singer Loreen, rapper and singer Kaarija (Finland) and France’s La Zarra.

Eurovision 2023: Performances for the first semi-final

Norway

Queen of Kings

Alessandra

Malta

Dance (Our Own Party)

The Busker

Serbia

Samo mi se spava

Luke Black

Latvia

Aijā

Sudden Lights

Portugal

Ai Coração

Mimicat

Ireland

We Are One

Wild Youth

Croatia

Mama ŠČ!

Let 3

Switzerland

Watergun

Remo Forrer

Israel

Unicorn

Noa Kirel

Moldova

Soarele și Luna

Pasha Parfeni

TattooLoreen

Azerbaijan

Tell Me More

TuralTuranX

Czechia

My Sister's Crown

Vesna

Netherlands

Burning Daylight

Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper

Finland

Cha Cha Cha

Käärijä