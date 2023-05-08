It’s time for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest to start with the first live semi-finals performances. The competition is taking place at the Liverpool Arena, and it will be available to watch online free in the United States.
[Watch Eurovision online in the US on Peacock]
This year, there are acts from 37 countries. The format is two nights of semi-finals, from which there will be picked 26 finalists. However, the so-called “Big 5” (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) are already qualified (because they are the biggest financial contributors to the organization), as well as last year’s winner Ukraine.
So, that leaves space for 20 other countries to qualify. There will be 10 from each semifinal. This year there are several frontrunners to win the competition, such as Swedish singer Loreen, rapper and singer Kaarija (Finland) and France’s La Zarra.
Eurovision 2023: Performances for the first semi-final
Norway
Queen of Kings
Alessandra
Malta
Dance (Our Own Party)
The Busker
Serbia
Samo mi se spava
Luke Black
Latvia
Aijā
Sudden Lights
Portugal
Ai Coração
Mimicat
Ireland
We Are One
Wild Youth
Croatia
Mama ŠČ!
Let 3
Switzerland
Watergun
Remo Forrer
Israel
Unicorn
Noa Kirel
Moldova
Soarele și Luna
Pasha Parfeni
Sweden
Tattoo
Loreen
Azerbaijan
Tell Me More
TuralTuranX
Czechia
My Sister's Crown
Vesna
Netherlands
Burning Daylight
Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper
Finland
Cha Cha Cha
Käärijä