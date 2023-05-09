The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest already started with the first semi-final with 15 performances, and 10 countries advancing to the Grand Finale. Check out the results.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest already started with the first semi-final with 15 performances, and 10 countries advancing to the Grand Finale (Saturday, May 13th). The next semi-final will take place on Thursday (May 11).

From the 37 countries competing, only 26 will be in the finale. However, six countries are already qualified: the big five (Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the UK) and Ukraine, as last year’s winner.

The winners are determined by the votes of the audiences (check out here how you can vote from the US) and votes by a jury of music industry experts. Here, check out which countries qualify for the finale.

Eurovision 2023: Who are the finalists?

After the presentation of the 15 countries, it was time to eliminate five countries.You can watch the rest of the contest on PeacockTV (in the US) and Youtube. These were the ones who got through:

Norway: Queen of Kings - Alessandra

Serbia: Samo mi se spava - Luke Black

Portugal: Ai Coração - Mimicat

Croatia: Mama ŠČ! - Let 3

Switzerland: Watergun - Remo Forrer

Israel: Unicorn - Noa Kirel

Moldova: Soarele și Luna - Pasha Parfeni

Sweden: Tattoo - Loreen

Czechia: My Sister's Crown - Vesna

Finland: Cha Cha Cha - Käärijä