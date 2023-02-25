2023 started full of reality and talent contests. Now it's time for the Eurovision Song Contest to take place in the UK. Here, check the schedule and how to watch the episodes.

Eurovision is back and the countdown has begun. It's time for new artists and bands to compete against each other to find out which song will be crowned the best of the show. A few years ago, it was the Italian group Måneskin who emerged as the winner, after performing their hit song Zitti E Buoni.

This year, the event will have 37 participants in total and will be held in Liverpool, UK. The European country will host the event on behalf of Ukraine and will be produced by the BBC, which has selected a combination of four presenters of those nationalities.

Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddngham and Alesha Dixon will host all the shows, while Graham Norton will join them to present the grand final. Here, check out how to watch all the stages of the competition and where to watch them in the US via streaming...

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Schedule

Semi-final 1: 9 May – 15 participants: The 10 best songs qualify to the Grand Final

Semi-final 2: 11 May – 16 participants: The 10 best songs qualify to the Grand Final

Grand Final: 13 May – 26 participants: Ukraine, Big-5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy and United Kingdom), 10 best from Semi-Final 1, 10 best from Semi-Final 2

How to watch or stream Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The program will be broadcast in the United States and will be available on the Peacock streaming platform, which is owned by NBC and is accessible on both desktop computers and mobile devices. Subscription costs $4.99 per month (+taxes) or $49.99 per year (+taxes).