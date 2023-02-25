Eurovision is back and several countries will have to compete for the best song to win this year's competition. Here, check out who will be the presenters of the 2023 edition.

The countdown to the Eurovision Song Contest has begun and the big premiere is only two months away. Last year it was the song Stefania, performed by Kalush Orchestra, that won the contest. Several great bands and artists came out of the singing competition, one of the best known at the moment being the Italian group Måneskin, who won with the song Zitti E Buoni.

Now, the new edition will take place on May 9, 11 and 13 of this year. It will take place in Liverpool, UK and will be produced by the BBC. The selected artists from each country will have to present the best of their repertoire in one of the largest venues. It's time to see who gives the most and who will shine under the audience's gaze.

The program will be broadcast in the United States and will be available on the Peacock streaming platform, which is owned by NBC and is accessible on both desktop computers and mobile devices. Subscription costs $4.99 per month (+taxes) or $49.99 per year (+taxes). Find out who will be hosting the 67th edition here....

Who will host Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

The BBC has already revealed the great mystery of who the four presenters of this year's Eurovision were going to be and as expected, because the UK is hosting on behalf of Ukraine, the production company has selected a combination of hosts of those nationalities. Those who have been chosen were:

Graham Norton (Grand Final)

Julia Sanina (all shows)

Hannah Waddngham (all shows)

Alesha Dixon (all shows)

Although there are four official presenters, Graham Norton will only host the grand finale of the competition. The three artists will join him for this moment and will each host both semi-finals on their own.