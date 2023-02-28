Ever Anderson will play the iconic character of Wendy Darling in the upcoming "Peter Pan & Wendy," the most recent live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie's work. Here, check out everything you need to know about her.

The upcoming “Peter Pan & Wendy,” the most recent live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic, will star Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as the titular characters. As the premiere is approaching, fans want to know more about these actors.

Apart from Anderson and Molony, the film will also star Jude Law as the famous villain Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, who is also the first Black woman to take on the role. The movie will be available to stream on Disney+ from April 28th.

Anderson is an impressive talent. Apart from acting and modeling, she can also speak four languages (English, Russian, French and Japanese) and she also practices taekwondo. She is also a Miu Miu ambassador. Check out more about this young actress.

How old is Ever Anderson?

Anderson was born November 3, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. She is 15 years old. She started her career when she was nine years old, modeling for Vogue Bambini. She has also been photographed by Karl Lagerfeld, Peter Lindbergh and Mikael Jansson.

Ever Anderson’s parents: Who is her mom and who is her dad?

Anderson is daughter of Ukrainian-born actress Milla Jovovich and British director Paul W. S. Anderson. She has two younger sisters, Dashiel and Osian. Her parents tried to convince her not to join the industry, but they couldn’t dissuade her.

Ever Anderson’s movies and TV shows

Anderson’s Wendy will be her first titular role in a feature film. However, she is not entirely a novice. She is known for portraying the younger version of her mom’s role in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) and of Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow (2021). Apart from Wendy, she is also filming Helvellyn Edge.

What is Ever Anderson net worth?

Her net worth is not known, but several reports estimate that she must have a net worth of between $500,000 and $5 million thanks to her work as model and actress. However, as we said, this is not confirmed.

Ever Anderson’s TikTok and Instagram

Anderson is very active on social media, especially on Instagram and TikTok. Her user in both platforms is @everanderson. She shares many pictures of her work as a model, and with her parents.