Everything Everywhere All at Once is the low-budget movie that has been driving all the viewers crazy and it's about to be one of the most popular movies in the upcoming Academy Awards. Here, check out how to watch it in streaming.

Everything Everywhere All at Once on streaming: Where to watch the movie online?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the entertainment gems of 2022, even though many were not betting on it. It had a very low budget for a Hollywood film and was shot in 40 days, but everything indicates that it will be one of the most talked about films on Oscar night.

With a $25 million budget, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert created a masterpiece. It starred Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum, Jr, James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. Its debut went unnoticed but thanks to viewers and fans, the production rose from the ashes and established itself as one of the best of the year.

The plot received positive reviews and follows Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American woman audited by the IRS to maintain her laundromat, who discovers she has the power to exist in parallel universes and must help prevent the destruction of them all.

How and where to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once via streaming

The absurd sci-fi action comedy-drama is available for streaming on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. In addition, it is also available in the Hulu catalog for those who have a subscription. On the other hand, it can be rented or purchased via Amazon Prime Video.

One of the most striking facts about the production is that for some time Jackie Chan was considered for the lead role. The script was originally written for him before the directors changed artistic direction and cast the lead character as a woman. This was because they felt that the husband and wife dynamic in the story would be more identifiable. Anthony and Joe Russo came on board as producers shortly thereafter.