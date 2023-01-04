Sam Raimi is back with a new masterpiece: the sequel to Evil Dead. That's right, it's time to continue the story that has terrified an entire generation. Here, check out everything about Evil Dead Rise, like its release date and more.

Evil Dead Rise is one of the most anticipated horror films for fans of gore and gore, as well as the franchise. 2023 will bring several similar titles, such as Insidious: Fear the Dark, so it's the ideal time to get in tune with dark movies like this one. Sam Raimi teamed up with director Lee Cronin to bring the sequel to the iconic Evil Dead to the big screen.

"A dark, adult, and very, very intense Evil Dead where the focus is not on the gross, but on the hard, hard-hitting", confessed Bruce Campbell, who played Ash Williams in the first installment and who recently worked on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The veteran actor will not participate again as the villain, but this time he will be part of the production team as one of the producers, along with Robert Tapert and the screenwriter. Are you ready to be in the presence of a possessed person again? It is time...

Who is the cast of Evil Dead Rise?

Alyssa Sutherland, best known for the series Vikings, is back in a role that's a bit of a departure from her familiar work. This time, she is set to play evil itself as the plot of Evil Dead Rise unfolds. She will be joined by other great actors and some up-and-coming ones.

Here, check out the full cast of the horror franchise sequel:

Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie

Lily Sullivan as Beth

Nell Fisher as Kassie

Gabrielle Echols as Bridget

Tai Wano as Scott

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy as Jake

Jayden Daniels as Gabriel

Morgan Davies

What is Evil Dead Rise about?

This time the story will be set in Beth, who has grown tired of traveling on the road and sets out to visit her older sister, Ellie, who is raising her three children alone in a small Los Angeles apartment.

But the sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book in the depths of Ellie's building that gives rise to possessing demons of flesh and blood, and thrusts the sisters into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

When will Evil Dead Rise be released?

The sequel to Evil Dead will hit theaters on April 21st of this year, so there are only a few months to wait. Get ready for what will be one of the creepiest movies of the year, along with Knock at the Cabin and Scream 6.

Warner Bros. is one of the producers that will carry out the new work of Sam Raimi, so it is estimated that it will be released in streaming a few months later on the HBO Max platform or even Hulu, where you can find the first installment of the franchise.

Latest Evil Dead Rise teaser trailer