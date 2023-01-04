The sequel to the franchise created by Sam Raimi is about to be released and it's time to prepare our minds for a session of pure horror. Here, check out how to watch Evil Dead Rise via streaming.

Sam Raimi has done it again and this time he is about to bring us the sequel to Evil Dead, one of the most shocking and blockbuster horror franchises. Fans have made it a cult movie over the years and many were wondering if it was going to have a sequel. Well, yes... and it will be even worse than the first one.

This time we will see how the return of the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis comes back to haunt the family on the big screen. Bruce Campbell, who played Ash Williams, was in charge of sharing on his social networks the first preview of what will be the new installment. Despite not being in the movie, the actor will be one of the producers along with Raimi and Robert Tapert.

"In case you're wondering, yes, it's amazing... and yes, it's the scariest one yet", Campbell announced after seeing the result of Evil Dead Rise. In addition, the first official poster has also been revealed, which has the description "Mommy loves you to death". So we already have an idea of what to expect...

When will Evil Dead Rise be available for streaming?

Evil Dead Rise will be released on April 21 in all movie theaters in the country, so it is likely to be in theaters for a while before arriving to a streaming platform. Warner Bros. is in charge of producing it, so everything indicates that the sequel could arrive on HBO Max. Although it is not yet known when.

This time the story will be set in Beth, who is married from the road and is about to visit her older sister, Ellie, who is raising her three children alone in a small Los Angeles apartment. But the sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book in the depths of Ellie's building that gives rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusts the sisters into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.