Many people wonder if it's important to watch Evil Dead before its new sequel and the answer is YES! For that reason, it's time for you to take your time to enjoy the original story. Here, check out how to watch the first installment of the franchise.

Evil Dead on streaming: How to watch the first movie of the horror franchise

Sam Raimi teamed up with director Lee Cronin to bring the long-awaited sequel to Evil Rise, which is already on the way and will be released in theaters on April 21 this year. This time we will see the return of the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis come back to haunt a family on the big screen.

Although Bruce Campbell, the immortal Ash Williams, will not be present in the sequel, he was responsible for sharing the first teaser of what is to come. This is because he will be one of the producers along with screenwriter Raimi and Robert Tapert, who has assured to be very involved in the development.

The story of the first installment follows Mia, a young woman struggling with sobriety who heads to a remote cabin with a group of friends where the discovery of a Book of the Dead inadvertently summons latent demons that possess the young people one by one. Here, check how to watch it on streaming...

How to watch Evil Dead on streaming

The first part of the popular horror franchise is available to watch on the Hulu platform. It costs around $7.99 per month, but offers a 30-day free trial beforehand.

There is also the option to rent or lease and in that case, you can get it for as little as $2.99 to rent or $6.99 to buy from Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and AMC on Demand.

Here, check out the small preview of what will be Evil Dead Rise, Sam Raimi's long-awaited sequel: