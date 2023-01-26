Gerard Pique has introduced his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti to the world through Instagram. Now, Riqui Puig, who is reported to have had a significant role in the breakup between Pique and Shakira, has apparently mocked the Colombian singer.

In 2022, one of the most talked-about events of the year was Gerard Pique's breakup with Shakira, which included the sale of their joint home. After almost 12 years of being in a relationship, the couple called it quits last year.

Pique began a serious relationship with the woman with whom he had been having an affair while he was still dating Shakira. The 35-year-old ex-Barcelona defender is now seeing the 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

After the breakup, the Colombian singer released a revenge song in which she blasted her ex-lover, and it went viral. There's not much of a doubt that the artist's new explosive song is about her ex-partner and his younger lover.

Ex-Barcelona player who had a major role in Gerard Pique and Shakira's breakup trolls singer on Instagram

Now, a cozy image between Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia has made their relationship "social media official". A selfie of the former professional soccer player and his current girlfriend was uploaded on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, he uploaded a photo of Marti on his profile without accompanying it with a caption. It was then that Riqui Puig commented, "a letter out of the box."

Pique keeps writing "out-of-the-box letters" in response to Shakira's new single. He has already entered into a business deal with Casio and purchased a Renault Twingo for himself. The former teammate of Gerard Pique's at Barcelona and current midfielder for the LA Galaxy has, in fact, been linked to the end of Pique and Shakira's relationship.

Pique's romance with Clara Chia Marti, whom he met via Puig and who often accompanied the player on his nights out in Barcelona, led to the end of his long-term relationship with his wife. Puig's girlfriend, Gemma Iglesias, is friends with Chia, as reported earlier by the Spanish publication Marca. She brought them together when they were out on the town.