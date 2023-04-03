Marvel star Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake in the sequel of ‘Extraction,’ produced by the Russo brothers. Check out what you need to know about the cast, director and release date of the project.

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake in the second film of ‘Extraction,’ produced by the Russo brothers for Netflix. And the streamer has already revealed when the movie, also written by Joe Russo, is coming out.

The sequel is one of the few projects in Hemsworth’s agenda, who reportedly will take some time off from acting after learning that he has a high risk of suffering from Alzheimer's disease. It’s not surprising as the film had one of the best openings for the platform at the time.

The reception was mostly warm, especially for the action sequences and performances. The film, based on the graphic novel Ciudad, followed Rake, a black ops mercenary whose mission to save an Indian crime lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh goes awry.

Who is directing ‘Extraction 2’?

Sam Hargrave is returning as director for the sequel of Extraction, which was his first feature. The stuntman is best known for his collaborations with the Russo brothers, including being the stunt coordinator for several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who is in the cast of Extraction 2?

As we said before, Hemsworth is reprising his role as Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator turned black ops mercenary. Golshifteh Farahani will also return as Nik Khan, a mercenary and partner of Tyler; as well as Adam Bessa as Yaz Khan, a member of Nik's crew. Other confirmed cast members include Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

When is the release date of Extraction 2?

The film will hit Netflix on June 16. In the first teaser, we see that Tyler comes back to life after being presumed death in the past film: