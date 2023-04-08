Fox released its summer schedule and many were surprised not to see So You Think You Can Dance, one of television's most popular dance shows, included. Here, check if it has been cancelled.

Last year we watched as jurors discovered talented dancers on season 17 of one of television's most popular shows: So You Think You Can Dance. Now, Fox unveiled its summer schedule and fans were surprised to see the name of the dance competition nowhere to be seen.

The contest is not for everyone and only highly qualified dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 are entered. Everyone must showcase their talent in multiple styles, including tap, ballroom, cheerleading and even hip-hop. Those who are selected often end up working with many of the industry's most popular choreographers.

Previously the show has had a three-year absence, until it returned more refreshed than ever to the channel and with a new panel of judges, which consisted of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa. Here, check if the program has been renewed for an 18th season or if it has been finally cancelled...

Will there be an 18th season of SYTYCD?

Although the network has not yet made any official comment confirming the cancellation, all indications are that FOX has removed So You Think You Can Dance from its schedule permanently. If the show were still on, it would have already announced the new season and auditions would already be underway.

MjsBigBlog reported that the network reportedly removed the official page of the dance competition from the official FOXFLASH press site just a few weeks ago. After three years of absence, the TV channel had decided to resume the show on a seasonal basis, but the numbers have not closed well.

The show was the focus of several scandals as well. The episodes were not broadcast live and one of the judges, Matthew Morrison, was allegedly accused of flirting with one of the contestants. So the production team decided to replace him with Leah Remini.