Many great young actors have joined the cast of Faces Of Death to make the new version, which will be directed by Daniel Goldhaber, a reality. Here, check out all about the upcoming horror movie.

Faces Of Death has not only been one of the most controversial horror films to ever see the light of day, but now it will have its own ramake starring some of television's biggest young stars. The new version will be directed by Daniel Goldhaber and written by Isa Mazzei.

In 1980, the story became a cult film and managed to change the panorama of productions of the same style. Despite the fact that it was originally going to have the format of a mockumentary, the creators ended up opting to take it to the big screen.

The creators claimed that they had "the idea of a pathologist who explores gruesome ways of dying through images supposedly selected from all over the world". The success came immediately, while the plot caused outrage and disgust among viewers.

Who are the cast of Faces Of Death?

Charlie XCX will have her big film debut with the new version of Faces Of Death. The singer will be accompanied by great young actors who have participated in some of the most popular productions of recent years, such as Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria) and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things).

The latest stars to join the cast are Josie Totah and Aaron Holliday, who we've already seen working on the comedy Champions and Cocaine Bear. It is not yet known which roles each will play, so we'll have to wait for some of the film's cast members to give the all clear to reveal it.

What will the remake of Faces Of Death be about?

According to THR and Mor.bo media, the story of the new version will revolve around "a moderator of a YouTube-like website, whose job is to remove offensive and violent content and who is recovering from a severe trauma, stumbles upon a group that is recreating the murders from the original film. But in the story set for the digital age and the age of online misinformation, the question becomes whether the murders are real or fake".

When will Faces Of Death be released?

It is still too early to tell when the new version of the cult movie released in 1978 might arrive. However, filming has already begun and shooting will take place in New Orleans. So we could expect the remake to arrive sometime in 2024.

Both Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to reveal some details about the movie. There they confessed "Faces of Death was one of the first viral videotapes, and we're very fortunate to be able to use it as a starting point for this exploration of cycles of violence and how they're perpetuated online".