Facts about the Groundhog Day: How accurate it is, origins and more

Groundhog Day is one of the most popular traditions in North America, as is celebrated in the US and Canada on February 2nd. It consists of observing the groundhogs as they emerge from their hibernation, and if the animal sees its shadow that means winter will last six more weeks.

The most famous celebration is held in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where the groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil is the star (and it’s almost considered a semi-mythical creature). However, many cities and states also have their own official groundhogs to predict the weather.

While many people like to observe this tradition, there are some questions about its accuracy, as well as its origins. So, here, check out some facts about Groundhog Day, including some involving the famous movie with Bill Murray!

Five facts about Groundhog Day

What is the origin of the celebration?

The holiday comes from the Germans, especially the concept of “if it sees its shadow or not” as they marked Candlemas (Feb. 2) as the “Badger Day,” in which if they see their shadow, winter would last for another six weeks.

Groundhogs aren’t very accurate predicting the weather

The tradition might be fun but it’s not very reliable. According to studies by the National Climatic Data Center and the Canadian weather, Punxsutawney Phil has an accuracy of around 40%. However, Staten Island Chuck is reportedly accurate almost 80 percent of the time.

People ate groundhod in the original celebration

The initial Groundhog Day celebration happened in 1886, organized by the Groundhog Club, a group of elders. However, they not only regarded the groundhog as a weather forecaster but also as a delicacy, so they include its meat during the picnics.

The movie help with the popularity of the tradition

After the release of the 1993 film starring Bill Murray, in which he plays a cynical television weatherman covering the annual who gets trapped in a time loop, attendance to the big event in Punxsutawney exploded, drawing crowds of up to 30,000 people.

Punxsutawney Phil's secret to everlasting life

While Phil has been around since 1886, the groundhog’s average lifespan is 6-8 years. So, of course, he has been replaced all this time. The legend has it that America’s favorite groundhog, Phil, regularly drinks a magic elixir that extends his life by seven years.