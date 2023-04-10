If you're into high-stakes dramas which take place in the world of dining, you might enjoy Netflix's latest viral film 'Hunger.' Here, check out everything you need to know.

Last year, there were several projects inspired by the food sector, and particularly the haute cuisine such as the critically acclaimed ‘The Bear,’ and Anya Taylor-Joy's ‘The Menu.’ Now, Netflix has joined the pack with Hunger, a new Thai drama film.

The film is directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, who is known for the site’s popular thriller series Girl from Nowhere. The movie, such as the mentioned The Menu and also the Oscar-nominee ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ explores the relationship between the service workers and the rich clients.

Bad Genius star Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, also known as ‘Aokbab,’ plays the titular role of the film, which also counts on with other talented actors. Here, check out the movie plot and the rest of the cast.

What is the movie about?

The drama film follows a woman in her twenties who chases her dreams in the unsavory world of fine dining. While she runs her family's local stir-fried noodles restaurant in the old quarter of Bangkok, she is invited to join team ‘Hunger,’ Thailand’s number one luxury Chef’s table team led by the famous Chef Paul.

Cast of Hunger

Apart from Chuengcharoensukying, the rest of the cast consists of: Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya (“Diary of Tootsies”) as a sous-chef and Nopachai ‘Peter’ Jayanama (“Headshot,” “The Secret Weapon”) as her ingenious and intolerant rival Chef Paul.