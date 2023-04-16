Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in the upcoming AppleTV+ romance thriller ‘Ghosted,’ but people aren’t convinced with the few promotional clips that have come out. Here, check out what people are saying about it.

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in the upcoming AppleTV+ romance thriller ‘Ghosted,’ but people aren’t convinced about the movie. Especially after the streamer has released two promo clips in which things… Well, don’t look so good. In fact, many have pointed out that the movie feels like AI generated.

The story follows an undercover spy agent (Armas) who, after one date, ghosts Evans’ character, who then follows her to London and finds himself in the middle of a secret mission. But, so far, besides the trailer, the promotional scenes have tried to showcase the chemistry between Armas and Evans without success, according to Twitter.

While it’s not the first time that these two have worked together (Knives Out, The Gray Man), if you watch the clips you would have the feeling that they didn’t even were together on set (despite evidence that shows the contrary). So, here, take a look at the scenes, and what people on social media are sharing about them.

Ana de Armas’ wig in ‘Ghosted’ is mocked on Twitter

In the most recent shared clip of ‘Ghosted,’ Evans and Armas are in front of a flare of stairs ready to compete to see who climbs quicker. People are not having it. Apart from the lack of chemistry and the odd editing, fans also have questions about Ana de Armas’ wig and comparisons with the infamous Megan’s one.







