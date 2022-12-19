Model, author and TV presenter Ashley Graham was a trending topic on Twitter after "anti-woke journo" Sameera Khan body-shamed her on Monday (Dec. 19) and fans came to graham's defense.

Ashley Graham has been one of the most visible faces of the body-positive movement, and has become one of the most successful models, author and presenter. That’s why her fans came to her defense after a journalist came at her on Twitter.

Graham, 35, went out on Friday night with a Poster Girl golden mini-dress, and self-proclaimed “anti-woke journo” Sameera Khan used her photos to claim on Monday (dec. 19) that “The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand” on Twitter. However, she didn’t stop there, and also called the model a “(fat) wh***.”

Not content with that, Khan compared Graham’s Sport Illustrated cover with Irina Shayk’s saying that “Studies show that poor, stressed-out men prefer fat women like Ashley Graham.

Wealthier men prefer slender women like Irina Shayk.” Of course, fans weren’t having it and shut her down.

Fans call out ‘internalized misogyny’ of Sameera Khan

Graham hasn’t commented on Khan’s comments. However, she was a trending topic on Twitter thanks to fans responding to Khan's tweets with positive words for the model. Many commented that Khan’s criticism came from “internalized misogyny.”

Graham has graced the covers of several magazines such as Sport Illustrated, and has walked for international designers like Michael Kors, Dolce and Gabbana, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger or Christian Siriano. She has also written a book and has served as TV presenter.







