Netflix’s Love Is Blind Live Reunion suffered delays, and fans aren't happy. The event was planned to start its live streaming at 5 PM (PT) but when viewers tried to tune it, they experienced error messages. Check out funniest memes and reactions.

Netflix’s Love Is Blind Live Reunion of Season 4 suffered delays, and fans are not having it. The event was planned to start its live streaming at 5 PM (PT) on Sunday (April 16th) but when viewers tried to tune it, they experienced error messages. Now, Netflix is definetly postponing the event, which will be streamed after its filmed.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry," the streamer said on Twitter at 9:34 PM ET.

First, Netflix had announced that the reunion was "late" and that it would be live "in 15 minutes." But that didn't happen. So, while you wait to know what happen with the contestants of the famous reality show, you can check the funniest memes and reactions.

Even congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the conversation on Twitter: "Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her." While Netflix tried to keep it cool by RT, and encourage fans to wait. Things didn't go as planned.

This doesn't look good for the streamer, as the platform is set to live stream the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony live next year. Per Variety, "The #LoveIsBlind reunion will only be shown live at the Netflix viewing party in Hollywood, and will be available online later tonight." Check out how fans have reacted:











