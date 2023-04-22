Fast X is the tenth film in the car and action franchise that has captured the hearts of an entire generation. Here, check out which songs are in the movie and which artists are behind it.

Fast X will not only be one of the last films in the Fast & Furious franchise, but it will mark the end of an era, as it will be a great farewell to the character played by Paul Walker. It started out as the final installment, but it is rumored that another one will be released in the next few years.

Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, John Cena and many other stars will star again. The film will hit the big screen on May 18, 2023, so there are only a few weeks left to see it available in theaters.

This time, the plot will focus on ex-con Dominic Toretto, who has the responsibility of protecting his team and family from the dangerous Dante, son of Hernan Reyes. He has been planning to avenge his father's death for the past twelve years, following the events of Fast Five.

Who will be part of the Fast X soundtrack?

Several urban and Latin artists will compose the soundtrack for the tenth Fast & Furious movie. Daddy Yankee, who is set to retire soon, is one of the main artists, along with Argentinean singer Maria Becerra. Several classic themes will be present in the development of the film, as is the case of the song Gasolina.



What songs appear in Fast X?