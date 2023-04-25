Rumors of a love affair between Fernando Alfonso and Taylor Swift are still going on. Now, it was the F1 driver himself who alluded to these rumors and here, check what he said.

Fernando Alonso is not only one of the most famous Formula 1 drivers, but also one of the most sought-after men. Recently, news broke that he had separated from his girlfriend, journalist Andrea Schlager. Shortly after that, rumors began to swirl about a relationship with Taylor Swift.

The iconic singer also recently announced her separation. She spent almost eight years as a couple with actor Joe Alwyn, who is known for works such as Conversations with Friends. She is currently on the Eras Tour, where she has already broken several records.

Many fans of both stars went crazy with the theory and decided to use social networks to show their surprise. "Fernando Alonso has been single for a few days. Taylor Swift just became single, coincidentally, at the age of 33. Everything is written", wrote a user last Monday.

What did Fernando Alonso say about his alleged relationship with Taylor Swift?

Of course this crazy theory spread like wildfire and both Swifties and fans of the driver have been going crazy. Many have been trying to connect the dots between the two stars' activities and Fernando decided it was time to make a move.

The F1 driver caught wind of the rumors and decided to add to the hype by uploading a video to Tik Tok where he could be seen listening to Taylor's song Karma, while looking at the camera and winking. There the phrase "'Cause karma is my boyfriend. Karma is a god".