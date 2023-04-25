The sixth installment of the supernatural horror franchise Final Destination has been confirmed during the CinemaCon by Warner Bros. Discovery. Here, check out everythung we know about the upcoming film.

The sixth installment of the Final Destination saga has been confirmed during the CinemaCon by Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s been 12 years since the fifth movie of the popular horror franchise was released, but with the popularity of legacy sequels and other horror series, it’s a great time to bring it back.

Final Destination began in 2000, and it has been one of the most commercially successful horror series. The five films collectively grossed over $650 million worldwide, with the last one gaining $157.9 million at a $40 million budget.

The franchise is known for not having a stereotypical antagonist, but Death itself which is never shown and follows a group of characters who can’t escape their ill fate. If you want to know more about the upcoming installment, check everything we know so far.

Who is behind Final Destination 6?

According to Twitter account DiscussingFilm, during the Warner Bros. Discovery CinemaCon 2023 panel, the company announced that the movie will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (Freaks). Meanwhile, the script was penned by Jon Watts, (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy director), who will also produce.

Final Destination 6: Is there a plot?

As the project is in early development, the company didn’t announce any cast members or share the plot. So, for now, it’s unclear if the movie will be a follow-up or a reboot. While each installment of the saga follows new characters, sometimes characters of previous ones return to explain the phenomenon to the new group.