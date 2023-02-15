Disney has unveiled a new teaser for the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid,' and it shows the first look at Prince Eric and Ursula. Here's who is playing the villain in the movie, as well as the teasers.

First look at Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' live-action: Who is playing the iconic villain?

Disney released a new teaser for the upcoming live–action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’, starring Halle Bailey as the beloved princess. While fans are still waiting for the official trailer, which was rumored to be unveiled at the Super Bowl, this new tease shows the first look at Ursula and Prince Eric.

This new version of the classic will be a musical adaptation of the original 1989 animated film. It will tell the same story: the mermaid Ariel will fall for the human prince, and in an attempt to be with him will be trapped by the wicked Ursula.

While the first tease of the film focused on an underwater scene in which Ariel sings some verses of ‘Part of Your World,’ this new one shows more of the ocean, the first look of the princess as human with a glimpse of Prince Eric and more.

‘The Little Mermaid’ cast: Who will play Ursula in the live-action?

Melissa McCarthy will take the role of the iconic villain for the live-action. McCarthy is most known for her comedic roles, so it will be interesting to see her portraying a more evil character. While the sneak peak is not much, it seems like it will be very truthful to the original. Also, according to the first reactions on the tests screenings, she is one of the standouts.

The rest of the cast Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian. Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda will work on the soundtrack alongside Alan Menken, who scored the original.

The new movie will feature four new songs, but according to Variety none of them will replace the original tunes such as “Kiss the Girl” and “Under the Sea.” Here, check out the most recent teaser:

