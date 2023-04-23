The supernatural horror movie Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF), based on the video game franchise, will come to theaters later this year. It's directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Into The Dark) and starring Josh Hutcherson.

The video game franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) will get its own supernatural horror movie directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Into The Dark), who co-wrote the script with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. The movie will star The Hunger Games’ actor Josh Hutcherson.

It’s been a long time since plans for a movie based on FNAF were made. The project was first announced back in 2015, backed at the time by Warner Bros. Pictures and set to be directed by Gil Kenan. However, the studio finally gave up on it.

In 2018, it was picked up by Universal, and Chris Columbus was attached to direct and co-write. However, the director left the project and in 2022 it was announced that Tammi would helm and complete the screenplay.

When is Five Nights at Freddy’s coming out?

The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 27, 2023. However, it will also land on Peacock the same day. Universal has been one of the studios that have been stuck with the simultaneous releases since the pandemic for films such as Marry Me, Firestarter, Halloween Ends, and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Who is in the cast of Five Nights at Fredy’s?

Hutcherson stars as Mike Schmidt, with Matthew Lillard portraying William Afton and Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt. Meanwhile, Mary Stuart Masterson will play an unnamed villain. Kat Conner Sterling and Elizabeth Lail complete the cast in undisclosed roles.

What’s the plot of FNAF?

The synopsis of the film is: “Mike Schmidt, a troubled security guard, starts a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a family entertainment center, where he discovers its four animatronic mascots move and kill anyone that is still there after midnight.”