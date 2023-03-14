Actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield appeared on Sunday at the 2023 Oscars to present two awards. However, it won't be their only collaboration as they are set to star in a romance 'We Live In Time.' Here's what we know about the project.

'Little Women' star Florence Pugh, 27, and 'Spider-Man' actor Andrew Garfield, 39, are two of the hottest actors in Hollywood right now, and the pair proved it when they appeared together on stage at the 2023 Oscars to present Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay. And now they will collaborate on their first project together.

Garfield is coming from a few years of several projects, including films such as ‘Tick, Tick,... Boom!’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (apart from his cameo in ‘No Way Home’), as well as the series ‘Under The Banner of Heaven,’ for which he received his first Emmy nomination.

Meanwhile, Pugh has also been busy with films such as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and Netflix’s ‘The Wonder,’ while she will also star in Marvel’s upcoming adaptation of ‘Thunderbolts’ and the dramedy ‘A Good Person.’ And now the two stars are set to show their romantic side with ‘We Love In Time.’ Here’s what we know.

‘We Live In Time’: Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s first collaboration

Deadline was the first outlet to report the news, but there are no plot details yet about the project. However, ‘We Live In Time’ is being produced by StudioCanal and it will be written by the playwright Nick Payne.

The film will be helmed by John Crowley, who has been behind the Saoirse Ronan-led romance drama ‘Brooklyn.’ Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch will be executive producing with his banner Sunny March alongside StudioCanal.

No details of when production is set to start were reported. Apart from the films mentioned before, Pugh is also set to star in the highly anticipated movies Oppenheimer, from Christopher Nolan, and Dune Part Two, which is due for November.