Florence Pugh has not only proven that she is not only a great actress, but also a great singer. Two weeks ago she released a collaboration with Toby Sebastian, called Midnight, and here we tell you what it's all about.

Many artists who belong to the entertainment industry are not only dedicated to acting, but some also have a great passion for music. This is the case of Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling and Little Women), one of the most popular actresses of the generation and we will soon see her on stage.

The 27-year-old star announced last month that she was ready to go into music professionally and that thanks to Zach Braff's film she would be releasing original songs. Not only will she be starring in A Good Person alongside Morgan Freeman, but she composed a tune that has been included in the film that will be released later this year.

During an interview with Vogue's podcast, The Run-Through , Pugh said "I wrote music for the feature film and that's been an exciting experience that I've been desperate to do for years". Now, the singer has released a collaboration with Toby Sebastian, called Midnight and fans have been going wild for her talent.

Florence Pugh returns to music with 'Midnight'

Her brother, Toby Sebastian, is responsible for the collaboration with Florence, as the singer is more present in the chorus than in the verses themselves. However, the video of Midnight on YouTube managed to accumulate 313,414 views in just two weeks.

This is not the first time the star has stepped in front of the microphone, but quite the opposite, as he had already uploaded several covers to the platform when he was younger. Now, her brother spoke to Rolling Stone and told Rolling Stone how the duo came to be, where he assured "We've always grown up collaborating as a family, which is the beauty of this song, and now the video we've created."

In addition, he also confessed that it was his mother who gave him the idea of having his sister appear in the song. "When I was writing the song, I was literally walking out the door to go do the final edit and my mom said, 'Floss, why don't you sing some backing vocals,'" he said.

What does the lyrics to Midnight say?

Baby, come on over and dance past midnight

Oh, come on over and dance past midnight

I've been waiting like a fool

Waiting here for you and it's time

Oh now, baby

Come on over and dance past midnight

Oh, come on over and dance past midnight

I've been waiting like a fool

Waiting here for you

Waiting all night, all night

Oh and I saw you standing

On the other side of the room

I got so hooked on your honey perfume

I'm out of my depth

I'm out of my mind but I try

Yes I try, I keep trying

And the way that you move when bowie comes on

I get so crazy, oh it almost feels wrong

But I keep trying

Yes, I keep trying

Oh, I try, yes, I try

How I try

So now, baby, come on over and dance past midnight

Oh come on over and dance past midnight

I've been waiting like a fool

Waiting here for you and it's time

Oh now, baby, come on over and dance past midnight

Oh come on over and dance past midnight

I've been waiting like a fool

Waiting here for you

Waiting all night, all night



Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ah, yeah, oh

I'm losing my mind

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

I've been waiting all night, I've been waiting all night