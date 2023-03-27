Edgar Ramirez stars in "Florida Man," a new thriller series for Netflix created by Donald Todd. Here, check out when the show is airing on the platform.

'Florida Man': When is the new series with Edgar Ramirez coming to Netflix?

Edgar Ramirez will lead the upcoming Netflix’s series ‘Florida Man,’ which yes, it’s based on the famous internet meme. However, the show will more than comedy, as the thriller will also feature a lot of action following a heist story.

The Venezuelan star will play an ex-cop/gambler, who is in debt with a crime boss. However, he finds an opportunity to clear it if he travels to Florida to find the mobster’s girlfriend, who ran away. Of course, things will get more complicated than expected.

Apart from Ramirez, the rest of the cast includes: Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli.

When is ‘Florida Man’ premiering on Netflix?

The series will debut on Netflix on April 13. It was created by Donald Todd, who is probably best known for his work on the family drama series “This is Us” and the comedy series, “Ugly Betty.”

Per Netflix’s Tudum, Todd explained that a Florida Man is “someone who’s proudly independent and doesn’t live by your code, which means he doesn’t live by any code.” As Todd grew up in the state, he also wondered how “[People] laugh at the mug shots and the headlines,” says Todd, “but what’s the story behind the meme?”

Also, apart from all the action, the series will also have a family drama at heart. As we can see in the trailer, Mike reconnects with his estranged father, Sonny Valentine (Anthony LaPaglia), who is not too pleased about the situation.