After a highly-criticized performance during the first weekend of Coachella 2023, Frank Ocean has dropped out of the festival. Here's everything you need to know.

Variety has reported that Frank Ocean has dropped out of Coachella’s second weekend, after his highly criticized performance. It was the first time that the singer took the stage in six years.

While many reviews praised the changes in musical arrangements, fans weren’t happy with the stage-set up, in which he was hardly visible as there were screens all over the stage and several people were walking in a circle around the stage.

He also started the performance late, and ended abruptly due to the Festival’s curfew. TMZ reported that he had suffered an ankle injury and that there were several changes in production. Here’s the official statement on why he won’t perform during the second weekend.

Official Frank Ocean’s statement regarding his drop out of Coachella 2023

[Transcript via Variety]

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.

After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Blink-182 will replace Frank Ocean

The outlet also reported that his spot will be taken by Blink-182, who were surprise performers during the first weekend of the festival. It was their first appearance together since singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge left the band in 2014.