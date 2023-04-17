Frank Ocean’s set at Coachella has been hardly criticized on social media, after the singer appeared on stage almost an hour after he was scheduled to perform and ended the 90-minute show abruptly. New reports say the singer was injured. Here's what we know.

Frank Ocean’s set at Coachella 2023 has been hardly criticized on social media, after the singer appeared on stage almost an hour after he was scheduled to perform, ended the 90-minute show abruptly alluding the “curfew”, didn’t have a livestream and had a confusing stage set-up with screens all over the stage.

However, per new reports of TMZ, the set suffered changes in production after the singer “suffered a serious ankle injury after being involved in a bike accident on the Coachella grounds just days before he was scheduled to perform.”

According to what sources told the outlet, the incident took place when he was rehearsing his musical set but offstage, “the mishap involved bikes used to roam around the Empire Polo Club grounds” and “it was serious enough for doctors to advise Frank's production be changed.” Here’s how the show is supposed to go.

Did Frank Ocean drop out of Coachella?

TMZ also reports that the singer was supposed to have skaters instead of backup dancers. According to what the source “with direct knowledge” told the outlet, over 100 hockey players were cast but when they arrived at Coachella on Sunday “were told the skating routine was scrapped.”

Also, they reportedly “rehearsed on an elevated ice rink at Paramount Studios, and even got busted out to Coachella for a dress rehearsal the week before Frank's show.” While they were replaced by “dancers,” people complained that they couldn’t even see the singer due to the stage.

Billboard reported that the singer and his team “meticulously designed his headlining stage to resemble a recording studio, with Frank hunched around a mic in the center while a live band tinkered around behind him and studio hands respected his every request.”

Meanwhile, many people also weren’t happy with the “long pauses” between songs, as well as the rave in the middle of the set. However, after complaints, it remains to see what would happen during the second weekend of the festival, where he is set to come back on April 23. So far, there is no official statement of a drop out.