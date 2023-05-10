Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to return for the sequel of the body swap comedy Freaky Friday. Check out all we know about the project so far.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to return for the sequel of Freaky Friday, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The move isn’t surprising in a time where legacy sequels are the norm (and also have harvested good earnings at the box office).

While promoting Halloween Ends last year, Curtis told the New York Times that she was interested in making a sequel. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made,’” she told the outlet.

Lohan, on the other hand, has also said before that she and Jaime were “open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.” So, what do we know about the movie so far?

Everything about Freaky Friday’s sequel

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Elyse Hollander is penning the script to the sequel. She is known for films such as “Blonde Ambition”, the upcoming Amy Winehouse’s biopic and she also worked on the upcoming Bill Condon’s remake of “Guys and Dolls.”

The original film starred Lohan and Curtis as a mother and daughter who wake up one Friday and find they have swapped bodies. So far, there are no details about the plot or when production is set to begin, especially as Hollywood is still shaken by the WGA’s strike.

The original film, directed by Mark Waters, was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel, and grossed $160 million globally. It’s also one of the most beloved Disney films of the 2000s, as well as ‘The Princess Diaries,’ which could also potentially get a sequel.