‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland will play Hollywood icon Fred Astaire in an upcoming untitled film. Here’s everything we know so far about the project, which is being produced by Sony, such as cast, potential release date and more.

While Tom Holland has been mostly known for his action chops in movies such as ‘Spider-Man,’ a role he is set to return in a fourth installment, and‘Uncharted,’the British actor will get to show his dancing and singing skills as he will portray Hollywood icon Fred Astaire in an upcoming movie.

While there aren’t many details about the project, the film has found its director in Paul King, who is known for having helmed the Paddington movies. He is also coming from working with another young actor, Thimothée Chalamet, in the upcoming ‘Willy Wonka’ origin story.

Noah Pink’s script for the untitled film is being rewritten by Lee Hall, who wrote the dance-centric drama Billy Elliot. Coincidentally, Holland starred as the titular ballet-loving boy in the West End musical adaptation of the movie from 2008 to 2010. Here’s what we know about the project.

What is the plot for the Fred Astaire's film?

While there’s no official logline yet, The Hollywood Reporter assures that the film will follow the relationship between Astaire and his sister, Adele Astaire. Both of them were inseparable for more than 20 years, doing acts together and landing Broadway and London’s West End before she married in 1932 and Fred went out to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Who else is in the cast?

So far, there’s no other details about casting. Only Holland is confirmed as the main character. However, behind the camera, Amy Pascal, Rachael O’Conner, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams are producing.

Is there a release date for the movie?

No, the project is still in production stages and almost all details are being kept under wraps. The film has been in development for several years. However, it could come to the screens next year or even 2025, but nothing is confirmed.